ISLAMABAD: Amid rapidly changing international dimensions on account of regional conflict, the launch of Starlink’s satellite-based internet service in the country seems to be distant dream.

This was the crux of background discussions with the officials involved in the matter.

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, was issued a temporary no objection certificate (NOC) in March 2025, but a full commercial license is still pending.

Sources said that for the time being, the matter is put on hold and nobody is in circles concerned are talking about it. “Do you think the provision of satellite based expensive internet services is the top priority or security?” one official asked.

With the increasing and ongoing conflicts, security concerns especially related to cyber threats increased manifold, and before the launch of such services, enhanced safeguards and causation would be require. The people concerned would likely to go with the wait and see policy for the launch of Starlink services in the country.

The service, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is expected to offer high-speed internet via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, with the potential to revolutionize connectivity in remote and underserved areas. However, the high cost of the service has raised serious affordability concerns for average Pakistani users.

According to estimates, Starlink’s residential plan could cost around PKR 35,000 per month, with a one-time setup fee of PKR 110,000. Business packages have even higher prices, with monthly costs reaching PKR 95,000 and setup charges at PKR 220,000. In comparison, local ISPs offer fiber-based plans ranging from PKR 2,500 to PKR 12,000 per month.

The company must meet several regulatory conditions, including security clearance from the Ministry of Interior, and compliance with the Pakistan Space Activity Rules (2024) and the National Space Policy (2023).

“Starlink has potential to improve connectivity, but we are assessing regulatory, technical, and security aspects thoroughly. Affordability and alignment with national ICT goals remain key factors,” the official said.

While Pakistan remains cautious, many other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh have moved decisively. According to Dhaka Tribune, the country’s telecom regulator confirmed approval of Starlink services in June 2025.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) granted permission to SpaceX to begin limited commercial operations, targeting rural and remote connectivity.