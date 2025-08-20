By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 21 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Betting Forex Binary Apps

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has unveiled a sweeping crackdown on mobile applications facilitating illegal betting, forex, binary trading, and unauthorized data access across Pakistan.

NCCIA Cracks Down

NCCIA’s public announcement spotlighted 46 apps under its radar for violating national laws by enabling unlawful wagering, casino-style games, unregulated financial activities, and suspicious data practices. Popular platforms named in the crackdown include familiar betting apps like 1xBet, Aviator Games, Chicken Road, Dafabet, 22Bet, Casumo, Rabona, 10Cric, Plinko, Bet365, and others.

More alarming for consumers were apps trading in personal information. The PTA flagged apps such as SIM Owner Details, Pak SIM Data, Sky SIM Data, and SIM Tracker for misusing sensitive user data, including SIM card details and mobile numbers, raising serious privacy and identity theft concerns.

The authority also banned unregulated foreign exchange and binary trading platforms, including Binomo, IQ Option, Pocket Option, Deriv, Olymp Trade, OctaFX, and Quotex, citing their lack of regulatory oversight and the risks of financial loss and fraud for users.

What Happens Next

To enforce the ban, NCCIA has formally urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block these applications nationwide. Officials emphasized that developers or promoters of these illegal platforms could face legal consequences.

Established in May 2024 under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, NCCIA serves as Pakistan’s primary agency investigating cybercrimes and orchestrating such enforcement efforts.

The crackdown aligns with the PTA’s recent actions, which saw the blocking of 184 gambling-related websites and apps following joint directives from federal law enforcement agencies. It also reflects growing government resolve to eliminate cyber threats that endanger both financial security and personal privacy.

NCCIA and PTA officials encourage citizens to stay vigilant. Avoid downloading or using unverified apps and always confirm the credibility of financial platforms. If you suspect fraud or data misuse, report it immediately to the relevant authorities.

