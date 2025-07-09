Pakistan Receives 20 4b In Workers Remittances In First Half Of 2025

Pakistan saw a steady inflow of $20.45 billion in workers’ remittances during the first six months of 2025, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Remittances totaled $3.4 billion in June, down from $3.68 billion in May, but still significantly higher compared to earlier months like January ($3 billion) and February ($3.1 billion). The highest monthly inflow during the period was recorded in March 2025, with $4.05 billion.

Top Contributors

Among the leading source countries:

Saudi Arabia topped the list with $823.17 million in June, peaking at $985.81 million in March.

UAE contributed $717.20 million in June, largely from Dubai ($532.76 million).

United Kingdom sent $537.65 million, with the highest monthly remittance of $683.81 million in March.

United States saw a drop to $281.19 million in June from $420.10 million in March.

Europe and GCC Continue Strong Support

The EU countries collectively sent $442.21 million in June, with top contributions from Italy ($129.34 million), Spain ($76.48 million), and Germany ($69.85 million).

From other GCC countries, remittances stood at $303.46 million, with Oman ($116.39 million) and Qatar ($84.23 million) showing consistent inflows.

Other Notable Contributors

Australia: $82.01 million

Canada: $61.17 million

South Africa: $29.31 million

South Korea: $10.39 million

Japan: $4.84 million

The stable inflow of remittances reflects the critical role of overseas Pakistanis in supporting the country’s economy. With rising inflation and foreign exchange pressures, these inflows remain a vital source of external financing, especially in the absence of robust export growth.