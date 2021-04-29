Pakistan Receives Its First Female Google Developer Expert For Flutter & Dart

With technology advancing exponentially, the developer ecosystem has played a paramount role in those advancements. As of now, women in the tech ecosystem are making their mark in Pakistan and one such woman is Sakina Abbas who has received the honor to become Pakistan’s first female Google Developer Expert for Flutter and Dart.

Google Developer Experts is an official program by Google which consists of a network of highly experienced technology experts, influencers, and thought leaders who actively support developers, companies, and tech communities by speaking at events, publishing content. These professionals actively contribute to and support the developer and startup ecosystems around the world, helping them build and launch highly innovative apps.

As a refresher, Flutter is an open-source UI SDK that was introduced by Google. This software development kit allows users to develop applications on both iOS and Android and even develop web apps generically for all platforms. On the other hand, Dart is an easy-to-use programming language designed for application development. Due to its familiarity with the C language, Dart has amassed itself as one of the most popular languages to develop apps.

It is without a doubt that app development has become the future of the industry. With different sectors of the industry depending upon digital infrastructure and solutions, the need for developers and experts has risen.

Sakina who graduated from FAST university had demonstrated a passion for technology and development which led her to start her own startup called ‘ReacTree’ which focusing on helping businesses upscale themselves through digital tools.

Her interest in Flutter and Dart led Sakina to learn the technology and share her knowledge with people from across the globe which led her to nab the Google Developer Expert title.

Upon hearing her announcement, the new GDE stated the following in a recent post:

“Thank you to each and every one of you who has supported me all along. It’s the fact that you’re able to learn something from me and then apply it yourselves at the end of the day that motivates me to keep contributing to this community in every way I can.”

It just goes to show that the developer community is open to all and anyone can learn and make an impact.