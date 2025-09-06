Pakistan Seafood Exports Aim For 600m With China Partnerships

Pakistan is aiming to raise seafood exports to $600 million as officials and exporters pursue partnerships in China. The target follows a recent year when exports crossed $465 million and live mud crabs and lobsters proved high value items.

Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry led meetings in Beijing with exporters and potential Chinese partners. He said that signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) and business to business deals will boost fisheries exports and aquaculture cooperation. He asked companies and investors to focus on value added processing and cold chain strength.

Exporters told the minister that technology transfer is central to growth. Tariq Memon of Arabian Sea Products said his firm is developing holding and aquaculture systems to extend survival of live mud crabs and lobsters to two or three weeks. He said that longer survival will let Pakistan reach distant markets in China and beyond.

Saeed Ahmed Fareed of Legend International outlined plans for a joint venture to produce frozen and value added seafood and poultry products. His plant in Karachi is certified by China General Administration of Customs and can process forty tonnes a day. He said co branding and shared investment will lower costs and expand market reach.

Other exporters stressed wider product scope. Traders spoke of freeze dried fruits and vegetables and of setting up freeze drying plants to serve niche buyers and diaspora markets. They said costs and equipment remain barriers but that annual contracts are available from buyers if local capacity is built.

Officials noted that Pakistan is the third largest global exporter of live mud crabs and ships more than 3,000 tonnes to China. They said expanding the cold chain and gaining further Chinese collaboration will be decisive in meeting the $600 million goal. The minister and trade teams will continue talks to convert memorandums into signed deals and investment plans.