By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil As Ldi License Disputes Escalate

Pakistan’s telecom sector is once again under scrutiny as the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom regarding the growing tension around Long Distance and International (LDI) operators.

According to the PTA Chairman, 21 LDI companies currently operate in Pakistan, out of which 9 are entangled in legal cases concerning their license renewals. “More than 100 legal cases have already been processed in courts regarding these LDI disputes,” he told the committee.

He further added that all LDI licenses are currently undergoing the renewal process, but a final decision remains elusive.

The PTA Chairman revealed that the Federal Ministry of IT and Telecom recently summoned all stakeholders just three to four weeks ago in an attempt to reach a consensus, but talks failed to produce agreement.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima expressed firm disapproval over the deadlock, stating, “This issue is complex, and the public will not tolerate even a single rupee being written off unfairly.”

She stressed the need for a clear and impartial resolution. “A sub-committee of the National Assembly should be formed to listen to both sides of the dispute and make recommendations,” she urged.

In response, the Chairman of the Standing Committee has formally constituted a sub-committee to examine the matter of LDI license fees in detail and bring both regulatory clarity and industry consensus.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

