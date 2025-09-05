Pakistan is set to launch a National Super App and Web Portal to provide citizens and businesses with one-stop access to all government services. The project, led by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) under the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) with World Bank support, aims to make governance more transparent, inclusive, and efficient.

Key Features of the National Super App

Feature Details Services License renewal, tax filing, permits, health & education access Availability 24/7 via mobile & web, multilingual support Security End-to-end encryption, zero-trust model, GDPR compliance Authentication NADRA digital ID, biometric verification User Experience Single sign-on, personalized dashboards Future Expansion Third-party services, subscriptions, in-app ads

Officials say the system will reduce office visits, lower administrative costs, and improve revenue collection by making digital payments seamless. Once launched, it will transform government-to-citizen (G2C) and government-to-business (G2B) interactions across Pakistan.