By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 36 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan To Launch Super App For E Govt Services

Pakistan is set to launch a National Super App and Web Portal to provide citizens and businesses with one-stop access to all government services. The project, led by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) under the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) with World Bank support, aims to make governance more transparent, inclusive, and efficient.

Key Features of the National Super App

Feature Details
Services License renewal, tax filing, permits, health & education access
Availability 24/7 via mobile & web, multilingual support
Security End-to-end encryption, zero-trust model, GDPR compliance
Authentication NADRA digital ID, biometric verification
User Experience Single sign-on, personalized dashboards
Future Expansion Third-party services, subscriptions, in-app ads

Officials say the system will reduce office visits, lower administrative costs, and improve revenue collection by making digital payments seamless. Once launched, it will transform government-to-citizen (G2C) and government-to-business (G2B) interactions across Pakistan.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Honda City Facelift To Debut In Pakistan Next Week After 4 Years
Honda Atlas Announces Price and Booking Schedule for City Aspire S
Luxury Suv Prices Fall Sharply After Pakistans 2025 Budget
Punjab Excise Registers Most Expensive Vehicle Ever
Punjab Approves Rs120 Billion For Expressway Project In Lahore
Punjab Approves Rs120 Billion for Expressway Project in Lahore
Fbise
FBISE Honors Matric & Inter Toppers 2025 Results
Punjab To Roll Out Electric Taxi Scheme In Two Weeks
Punjab to Roll Out Electric Taxi Scheme in Two Weeks
Nadra
NADRA Confirms Offices Closure Timings on Sept 6 Holiday
Neuralink Extends Brain Computer Implant Trials To More Countries
Neuralink Extends Brain-Computer Implant Trials To More Countries
KP Police Launches Digital HRMIS to Drive Modernization
Govt Approves Rs3 5b Subsidy For Qr Based Payments
Govt Approves Rs3.5b Subsidy for QR-Based Payments
Pbs Reports 1 29 Inflation In Weekly Prices
PBS Reports 1.29% Inflation in Weekly Prices
OpenAI Jobs Platform
OpenAI is Building a Jobs Platform to Rival LinkedIn
How U S Embassy Helped Build A Pakistani Cricket Startup
CricFlex: How U.S. Embassy Helped Build A Pakistani Cricket Startup
Oppo A6 Pro To Debut Same Day As Iphone 17 With 80w Fast Charging
Oppo A6 Pro to Debut Same Day as iPhone 17 with 80W Fast Charging