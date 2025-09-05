Pakistan to Launch National Super App for Govt Services
Pakistan is set to launch a National Super App and Web Portal to provide citizens and businesses with one-stop access to all government services. The project, led by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) under the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) with World Bank support, aims to make governance more transparent, inclusive, and efficient.
Key Features of the National Super App
|Feature
|Details
|Services
|License renewal, tax filing, permits, health & education access
|Availability
|24/7 via mobile & web, multilingual support
|Security
|End-to-end encryption, zero-trust model, GDPR compliance
|Authentication
|NADRA digital ID, biometric verification
|User Experience
|Single sign-on, personalized dashboards
|Future Expansion
|Third-party services, subscriptions, in-app ads
Officials say the system will reduce office visits, lower administrative costs, and improve revenue collection by making digital payments seamless. Once launched, it will transform government-to-citizen (G2C) and government-to-business (G2B) interactions across Pakistan.