By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago
Pakistan To Launch Super App For E Govt Services

Pakistan is developing a Super App and Web Portal to serve as a central hub for e-government services, integrating offerings from federal ministries and provincial departments into a single, citizen-centric interface.

Through this unified Super App (mobile application) and web portal, citizens and businesses will seamlessly access a broad spectrum of public services and information. By transcending siloed departmental systems, this platform aims to simplify service delivery, enhance user experience, and increase transparency and efficiency in government operations.

The National Super App & Web Portal initiative, under Pakistan’s Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), seeks to engage a qualified consultancy firm to design, customize, and implement a cutting-edge Super App platform along with an accompanying web portal.

This platform will serve as a one-stop gateway for citizens and businesses to access a wide range of government services at both federal and provincial levels. The selected firm will leverage a proven Super App framework to rapidly develop a modular, scalable ecosystem. Key objectives include delivering a citizen-centric, secure, and interoperable system that integrates with Pakistan’s national digital identity and data exchange layers, while also supporting future sustainability features such as advertisements, subscriptions, and partner services.

The consultancy will be responsible for end-to-end delivery, from architectural design and development to deployment on a government-provided cloud environment, as well as knowledge transfer, training, and documentation to ensure sustainability. All procurement and implementation activities will align with World Bank guidelines and international best practices, ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability throughout the project lifecycle.

Key Objectives of the Project

Citizen Convenience and Inclusion:

Provide 24/7 access to services from anywhere, on any device (mobile or web), in multiple languages, thereby improving inclusivity and convenience for users. Citizens and businesses should have a consistent, intuitive experience for transactions and information retrieval, facilitated by features like single sign-on with national ID and personalized dashboards.

Government Efficiency and Transparency

Streamline and automate government-to-citizen (G2C) and government-to-business (G2B) processes to reduce turnaround times and manual effort. By digitizing workflows and enabling digital communication (notifications, status tracking, etc.), the platform will enhance operational efficiency and transparency in service delivery. It is expected to lower processing costs and potentially improve revenue collection through better compliance and easier payment of fees and taxes.

Unified Digital Ecosystem

Develop a Pakistan Digital Government Enterprise Architecture that unifies standards and principles across technology, business processes, information management, and service design. The Super App will be a practical implementation of this architecture, breaking down silos between departments through a shared platform and data exchange layer for interoperability.

Secure and Trustworthy Services

Ensure the platform adheres to the highest standards of security, data protection, and user privacy to build trust. Integration with the National Digital Identity (NDI) system (e.g., NADRA’s digital ID) will provide robust authentication, including biometrics, for secure access to services. All data handling must comply with Pakistan’s emerging Personal Data Protection Bill and relevant international standards such as GDPR.

Scalability and Future Growth

Provide a modular foundation that can rapidly onboard new services and adapt to future needs. The Super App should be capable of integrating third-party services and sustainability features, like in-app advertising, premium services, or service fees over time, ensuring long-term sustainability and potential revenue generation for the government. Initially, the platform will launch as a free service for users, but it will be architected to support freemium models, subscriptions, and other revenue channels as the user base grows.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

