Pakistan To Soon Get Its First Ai Driven Learning Platform

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, May 22, 2025 – Pakistan has made a bold move towards the future of education. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa-based SmartLearnify (Private) Limited has formed a partnership with U.S.-based MindHYVE.ai to introduce SmartLearnify AI. This venture is the first AI-driven personalized learning platform in the country of its kind.







This new platform is expected to enhance the accessibility, efficiency, and personalization of learning. The developers of this AI-driven platform hope to engage students from a variety of backgrounds and regions.

Arthur, the AI-Driven Engine

At the core of SmartLearnify AI is Arthur, an advanced AI agent. It is built on MindHYVE’s Ava-Education™ model. Arthur analyzes each student’s learning habits and adapts content to fit their unique style.

If a student learns better visually, Arthur delivers images and diagrams. If another student needs extra practice, Arthur offers more examples. Everything adjusts in real-time.







The platform comes packed with smart features:

Cognitive Profiling and Onboarding

It identifies how each student learns and sets a personalized starting point.

Real-Time Dashboards for Teachers

Teachers can instantly see who’s falling behind or moving ahead.

Adaptive Learning Paths

Every student follows a custom path to meet their goals.

Seamless Integration

The system works with tools like Moodle, Google Classroom, Zoom, and Teams.

A Big Investment in Pakistan’s A-Driven Future

This project isn’t just about a new tool. It’s part of a much larger plan. Earlier this year, MindHYVE.ai announced a $22 million investment to boost AI infrastructure in Pakistan.

They’re setting up AI labs in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. These labs will:

Create 1,500 to 5,000 new tech jobs

Help launch 30 AI startups

Support education and innovation nationwide

Dr. Saima Hassan, CEO of SmartLearnify, said this partnership is a turning point.

“We’re building an education system that treats each student as unique,” she explained. “It’s about giving everyone a chance to succeed, no matter where they come from.”

Changing How Students Learn

The implementation will begin in chosen regions and then spread throughout the country. The platform lets you be adaptable. It can operate in isolated towns or metropolitan schools.

This project demonstrates what is feasible when technology serves a need. Pakistan is not only keeping up with the globe with SmartLearnify AI; it is also influencing the direction of education going forward.

For hundreds of millions, this platform might be revolutionary by putting students first and leveraging smart technology.