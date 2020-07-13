Pakistan to transform into Technological Super Power with in the next ten years: Fawad Chaudhry

The Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had posted a couple of tweets last week which were refereeing to the fact that the government is aiming to turn the country into a technological superpower in the next ten years to come.

According to the Science and Technology Minister, the ‘made in Pakistan’ projects were adopted under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In one of the tweets, Fawad said Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad will be converted into special economic zones. In the next step, a 200-acre health city will be created in the city of Faisalabad. The economic zones are created for facilitating the technology industry and business with special privileges.

The tweet by Fawad said: “I call upon multinationals of USA, China, Russia, Korea, Japan, and EU to join hands with us rest assure Pakistan ll ensure a most competitive environment and most relaxed Tax structure for Tax business our doors are open ..66% of the world’s population lives in 4-hour flight radius of Pak.”

In the tweets, Fawad also invited international companies to work in the country. The invited companies were also assured to be provided with a relaxing tax structure and a competitive environment to work in.

When it comes to “Made in Pakistan” initiative, the locally made ventilators’ first batch has been handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk