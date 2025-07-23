The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) of Pakistan has sounded the alarm on a disturbing surge in cyber scams operating under the guise of freelance job opportunities.

These fraudulent schemes have taken the form of “honey trap” attacks, with a growing number of cases reported in Punjab, particularly targeting youth, students, and freelancers.

WhatsApp Groups

The scams are primarily circulating via WhatsApp, where scammers impersonate recruiters or agents from legitimate freelancing platforms. Victims are invited to seemingly professional WhatsApp groups, filled with fake participants to lend credibility. Once inside, they are gradually exposed to explicit or obscene content.

Reacting to or attempting to report the material often results in further manipulation. Some are tricked into forwarding the content, unknowingly implicating themselves in illegal activity.

Blackmail Under the Guise of Law Enforcement

After the initial trap, victims are contacted by individuals posing as law enforcement officers. These impersonators threaten legal action and demand payments ranging from Rs. 1 to 1.5 million to “resolve” the issue. The emotional toll and reputational damage inflicted can be devastating.

According to the advisory, the danger of these scams goes far beyond financial loss. Victims suffer mental distress, damage to their reputation, and exposure of digital identities. Scammers scrape information from WhatsApp display pictures, usernames, and social media activity to tailor their approach, making the attacks deeply personal.

The threat doesn’t end with the individual; it extends to their families, educational circles, and professional communities, turning a cybercrime into a social crisis.

Why These Scams Succeed?

The success of these attacks lies in a mix of technical vulnerabilities and risky user behavior. Issues like:

Open display of personal information in group chats

Users being added to WhatsApp groups without consent

Trusting unverified freelance offers over legitimate platforms

All contribute to the rising number of victims, especially among those looking for quick income or remote work.

What You Can Do?

To counter this, the National CERT has shared a list of precautionary steps:

Adjust privacy settings on WhatsApp and similar platforms

Do not engage with unsolicited job offers

Exit immediately if added to suspicious or explicit groups

Never forward or react to any inappropriate content

Use only reputable freelance websites

Report any suspicious activity immediately

Reporting Scams

CERT urges the public to report incidents promptly. Victims and witnesses can reach out via:

The National CERT portal

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) complaint system

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency

The advisory has also been shared with relevant law enforcement bodies and digital platforms for rapid response.

These honey trap scams are not just another internet hoax. They are a growing threat with serious consequences. As scammers become more sophisticated, awareness and digital caution remain our first line of defense. Whether you’re a student, freelancer, or job seeker, make sure to verify every opportunity and protect your personal data. When in doubt, report and walk away.