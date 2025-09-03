Pakistan Wins Youth Scrabble Championship For Sixth Time

Pakistan has won the Youth Scrabble Championship title for the sixth time, lifting the Team Trophy in Kuala Lumpur with historic victories in multiple age groups.

Pakistan reaffirmed its dominance in competitive Scrabble after winning the Team Trophy at the 20th World Youth Scrabble Championship in Kuala Lumpur. This latest triumph marked the sixth global title for the country at the prestigious event.

The tournament featured a remarkable moment as seven-year-old Taimoor Waseem, son of renowned grandmaster Waseem Khatri, stunned the competition to become the Under-8 world champion. His victory was praised by international officials, establishing him as one of the youngest names to watch in the sport.

Pakistan’s medal tally at the Youth Scrabble Championship 2025 was further boosted by Ahzam Siddiqui, who secured the Under-16 world title. Muhammad Yusuf claimed silver in the Under-10 category, while Bilal Ashar finished as runner-up in the Under-16 division.

This year’s edition was the largest in the event’s history, hosting 226 players from 20 countries. Despite the scale, Pakistan’s 24-member contingent emerged dominant, showcasing the nation’s strength in producing world-class Scrabble players.

After their victory at the Youth Scrabble Championship, the Pakistani team is now preparing for the Gateway Masters Cup, scheduled from September 5 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur, where they aim to extend their winning streak on the international stage.