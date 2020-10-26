Pakistani mobile imports grow by 83% YoY in Q3 2020

Mobile imports in Pakistan have increased to an astounding 83.17% in Q3 2020 (July-September) or the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021 in comparison to the same period last year according to the report given to the Ministry of Commerce.

In the same quarter of 2019, the mobile import had only increased by 35.05% on a year over year basis. This shows an increase in mobile imports by around 200%.

The mobile imports in Q3 2020 had an estimated value of $492.89 million up from $269.09 in Q3 2019.

It is important to note that the overall import commodities were recorded to be only slightly lower in Q3 2019 as compared to Q3 2020. Commodities worth $11,310.93 million were imported in Q3 2020 as compared to $11,199.19 million worth of commodities in 2019.

You can view the year-over-year import statistics of commodities on the Ministry of Commerce’s website.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the yearly imports of Pakistan were recorded to $54,763 million in 2018-2019 as compared to $44,553 million in 2019-2020. That is a decrease of almost 18.6% of yearly imports. The exports, however, decreased as well from $22,958 million in 2018-2019 to $21,394 million in 2019-2020.

