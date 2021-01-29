Pakistani Startup RINSTRA valued at a staggering $20 million

RINSTRA, Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on-demand streaming and original content creation, has been valued at a whopping $20 million. The value has been set keeping in mind the current industry trend and values of similar platforms.

The Netflix-like website not only provides on-demand streaming services, but also gives original content creators a gateway to broadcast their content to the Pakistani community worldwide. Their iRinstra program provides economic opportunities for Pakistani content creators.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the startup has the potential to become one of the fastest growing digital platforms in the country. There seems to be a huge demand for this kind of entrepreneurial initiative and digital space. The platform promotes original Pakistani content and promotes creativity in the youth of the country. Having this kind of platform makes it easier for these creators to share their content with others across the globe. RINSTRA also offers a greater share of the revenue generated to the creators.

There have been other such applications within Pakistan but none of them have compared to RINSTRA’s exposure and revenue cuts.

The startup not only provides young creators a place where they can thrive and show off their talents but also commissions content alongside established names such as Haseen Moin and Mehreen Jabbar.