Pakistani students come out on top in Huawei ICT Competition Middle East 2020

3 Pakistani students have beat all odds and won the Huawei ICT Competition Middle East 2020. More than 15,000 students and 440 universities from all over the world participated in the event held virtually this year.

Congratulations to #Pakistan Team 1 for winning the first prize at the #Huawei #ICT Competition Middle East 2020 finals. #ICTCompetition20 pic.twitter.com/RAFcP1vk2l — Huawei Middle East (@Huawei_ME) December 28, 2020

The team consisted of two students from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) i.e. Maria Aftab, Kalim Ullah and one student from the Mehran National University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro i.e. Asadullah. The final included 13 teams from 27 universities. These 3 students had to come out in Pakistan as well before competing in the Middle East final.

The Pakistani team has secured a winning prize of $20,000 along with Huawei MateBook laptops, smartphones, and a chance to join Huawei Pakistan.

On winning the competition Kalim Ullah said, “It is a huge honour to represent Pakistan in the esteemed competition and to bring glory to our country.” The students added that the competition was a unique experience for them as the Chinese tech giant offered them a huge opportunity to learn on the global stage during these hard times and it showed the real power of distance learning in its full form.

Image Source: Huawei