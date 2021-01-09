Pakistani twin sisters become the youngest Microsoft Power Platform Certified professionals at age 10

Two twin sisters hailing from Pakistan, Zara Khan and Zenubia Khan, have become the youngest Microsoft Power Platform Certified Professionals. What is even more astonishing is that they are both only 10 years old making them the youngest to have the certification and the youngest twin pair in the world to pass the Power platform certification.

The Power Platform certification is meant for individuals that want to build solutions for their organizations using the Microsoft Power Platform. It enables individuals to automate business processes, perform data analytics, and integrate artificial intelligence to build new solutions.

Having a background in the tech industry, their father stimulated their interest in software as he was forced to work from home during the COVID-19 lockdown. They started learning about software from there and learned basic programming by themselves. Even after their schooling resumed they continued to build on their interest in programming and started replicating applications gaining experience from the web in their free time and build expense management solutions for their father.

That is when they decided to give the Power Platform certification. After preparing for six months using the material available online, the girls gave the test and passed, making the youngest Power Platform certified professionals despite not having access to mobile devices or laptops till the age of 8.