Pakistanis can celebrate Spider-Man Fandom on TikTok with multiverse portal effect and more

Over 1 billion people come to TikTok to be entertained in so many ways, as it brings together fan communities from around the world. And with almost 50 billion views of #spiderman, the Spider-Man fandom is among the most active fan communities on the platform.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021, the shows on an opening day are almost sold out in Pakistan, and the franchise is spinning webs of excitement on TikTok.

Whether it’s going deeper into fan theories, discussing new trailers, sharing cosplay costumes and makeup tutorials, or simply finding more information about their favorite hero, the passion and enthusiasm of the Spider-Man fandom, paired with TikTok’s features and effects, new opportunities open up for fellow fans to connect with a bigger community.

To celebrate the fandom in time for Spider-Man: No Way Home, TikTok introduced new ways for the Pakistani community to create, engage and entertain on TikTok.

• Step into the multiverse with the No Way Home portal effect. The new effect enables the users to become their own Dr. Strange, which allows the creator to enter new dimensions and tell stories via a green screen portal simply by showing the palm of the hand. Try out the new effect here.

• Soundtrack videos with the Spider-Man: No Way Home film score. The full musical score from the film will be available on TikTok. The creators can use the film’s music to create their own Spider-Man fandom videos timed to the launch of No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is premiering exclusively at cinemas around the world on December 17, 2021.