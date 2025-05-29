Pakistan’s Auto Industry Under Fire for Ignoring Global Safety Standards

Despite soaring vehicle prices, Pakistani car manufacturers are falling significantly short on safety.







In a recent session, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industry and Production received important information. Local automakers comply with only 18 out of 200 international safety standards. This large gap has caused serious concern among lawmakers.

Members of the committee strongly criticized the auto industry’s lack of regard for passenger safety. They called for “immediate, strict measures” against companies that continue to neglect international safety benchmarks. The situation is made more alarming by the fact that the prices of these substandard vehicles remain higher than those in other markets.

Committee Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin emphasized the real-world consequences of this negligence. Referring to Pakistan’s growing rate of road accidents, he underscored the urgent need for the automotive industry to adopt proper safety protocols.







According to him,

“Declining safety standards and vehicle quality have hindered Pakistan’s ability to export vehicles, while neighboring countries like India and China have emerged as major exporters.”

Outdated Safety Features and Lax Compliance

It was also revealed that most cars being produced in Pakistan are still fitted with just two airbags, a feature considered basic in many countries today. Chairman Hafeezuddin specifically highlighted that three foreign companies operating in the country are among those not complying with safety regulations.

Committee member Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz echoed the call for accountability. He argued that companies operating with outdated manufacturing setups for decades should no longer be shown leniency. Instead, they must be pushed to modernize and meet the global safety criteria they’ve long ignored.

This alarming disconnect between vehicle pricing and safety in Pakistan now demands urgent action, not only to protect local consumers but also to position the country as a competitive player in the international automobile market.