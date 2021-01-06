News

Pakistan’s economy is coming back on track: SBP

Talha Ikram Written by Talha Ikram · 51 sec read>

According to a report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan’s economy started to regain its pre-COVID trajectory during the first quarter (Q1) of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 (FY21). The recovery has been attributed to the timely decisions taken by the Pakistani government and the support measures initiated by SBP.

The increase in economic activities in the agriculture and industrial sector has lead to the upward trajectory of the economy bringing it in line with the trajectory pre-COVID. The report noted that large-scale manufacturing (LSM) gained traction, demand indicators recorded encouraging growth, and all major Kharif crops, except cotton, exceeded their respective production targets. The services sector also showed promising stats.

Within LSM, the growth in the cement and food processing sectors stood out during Q1 FY21 along with the automobile sector. The report states, “There was a corresponding uptick in demand indicators such as cement dispatches (which reached an all-time high), POL and car sales, power generation, consumer financing, and fastmoving consumer goods (FMCG) sales.”

The current account also posted a surplus, largely due to the increased worker’s remittances and a lack of imports to the country, after 21 quarters. The continued policy measures under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) paved the way for the increase in workers’ remittances through formal channels. This also led to the improvement in the Foreign Exchange reserves of the country that stood at $19.4 billion at the end of September 2020.

COVID-19 FY2020-21 pakistan economy SBP
Talha Ikram
Written by Talha Ikram
Profile
Jazz

Jazz Service Center in Kamran Market Rawalpindi sealed over non-payment of taxes

in News, Telecom
Jan 6, 2021  ·   1 min read
Dell-Latitude-2021.png

Dell announces new Latitude laptops and desktops powered 11th-Gen Intel processors

in News
Jan 6, 2021  ·   1 min read

We are “working as hard as we can” to meet demand for Xbox Series X/S: VP Gaming at Microsoft

in Gaming, News
Jan 6, 2021  ·   56 sec read
Up Next:digiskills.jpg DigiSkils.pk receives record 230,000 enrollments in 2.5 days