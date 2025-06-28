In a moment of global recognition for Pakistan’s tech talent, student team GeoGemma from the Institute of Space Technology (IST) Islamabad has clinched the prestigious Best AI Use Award at the 2025 APAC Solution Challenge.

The team’s award-winning project wowed judges with its innovative integration of satellite imagery and AI via Gemini API, aiming to predict and track natural and man-made disasters. By combining geospatial intelligence with machine learning, GeoGemma’s tool provides early warnings and risk assessments—making it a potentially life-saving solution for disaster-prone regions.

GeoGemma’s concept stood out not only for its technical execution but also for its strong social impact. It was selected among hundreds of projects from across the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting the strength of Pakistan’s emerging tech landscape.

In another proud achievement, Team i+1 from NUCES FAST also secured a Top 10 position for their AI-powered document classifier tailored to assist neurodivergent users. Their project used Gemini-powered classification tools to simplify complex texts: empowering individuals with cognitive differences to better access written information.

“This is a powerful reflection of the talent and ingenuity in Pakistan’s developer community,” said Farhan Qureshi, Regional Head at Google. “To all students out there—keep going. You’re showing how much one idea can change the world.”

Both wins reflect Pakistan’s rising influence in the global AI space and underscore the transformative power of youth-led innovation. Industry leaders praised the teams for their vision and execution.