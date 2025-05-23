Pakistan’s Gold Market Sees New High: Rs351,000 per Tola

Gold prices in Pakistan experienced an uprise on Friday, with the addition of Rs3500 per tola reaching Rs351,000. Similarly, 10-gram gold was valued at Rs300,925, having increased by Rs3,000.







This rise in local prices mirrored an increase in the international gold rate, which climbed to $3,326 per ounce. Silver also saw a modest increase, with its per tola price rising by Rs38 to Rs3,466. This upward movement on Friday followed a slight dip on Thursday, when the gold price per tola had decreased by Rs1,900 to Rs347,500.

Over the past month, gold prices in Pakistan have shown an upward trend. According to goldprice.org, the gold price in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) has increased by approximately 1.22% in the last 30 days. Around a month ago, on 21st April, Gold prices in Pakistan touched the highest-ever price of Rs357800.

Globally, gold prices have also shown some movement in the past month. USAGOLD reported a modest increase of $1.70 per ounce over the last month, with the price hovering around $3,289.16. Macrotrends further supports the overall upward trend, with the current global gold price around $3,291.92 per ounce as of May 22, 2025, and a year-to-date annual percentage change of 25.43% for 2025.