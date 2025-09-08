In Pakistan, a policy designed years ago to regulate smartphones is now becoming a roadblock for the country’s digital future.

When a car equipped with a built-in SIM card is imported into Pakistan, all customs duties are paid, and the vehicle is legally cleared. But once a local SIM is inserted, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) automatically blocks it.

Sophia Hasnain, an industry voice in digital twin, IIoT, smart cities, and climate tech, recently took to LinkedIn to raise concerns over Pakistan’s restrictive SIM activation policies that are blocking IoT-enabled imports such as smart cars.

Her post caught the attention of Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, who responded publicly, thanking her for highlighting the issue. Shaza Fatima assured that her team would review the matter closely and coordinate with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to address the challenges.

The issue lies in how the device is registered. The DIRBS system, used to validate imports, checks only the HS Code assigned by the Federal Board of Revenue. Since cars fall under a code not linked to PTA, the system rejects registration requests, even when the import documents are in order.

This reliance on HS Codes rather than verifying legal paperwork has unintended consequences. What started as a smartphone-only policy is now stifling the cellular IoT ecosystem, a sector critical for connected cars, smart cities, and climate tech solutions.

Industry experts argue the fix is simple. PTA and Customs could allow SIM activation based on legitimate import documentation, regardless of HS Code. Doing so would open the door for IoT-enabled vehicles, smart energy systems, and other connected technologies to function without unnecessary barriers.

Globally, IoT adoption relies on seamless SIM registration across multiple device categories. By holding on to outdated processes, Pakistan risks slowing down its digitalization drive at a time when connected infrastructure is becoming central to economic growth and sustainability.