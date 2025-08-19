By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
It Exports

Pakistan’s information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports showed strong growth in July 2025. Exports rose by 24 percent year-on-year, reaching $354 million compared to $286 million in July 2024.

Monthly, IT exports also increased by 5 percent in July. They stood at $354 million compared to $339 million in June 2025.

In fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports recorded nearly 18 percent growth, touching $3.81 billion. However, the government’s target of $4.2 billion was missed by around $400 million.

For the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26, the government has set a more ambitious goal of $5 billion in IT exports. Officials believe the sector holds the potential to generate up to $15 billion if major constraints are addressed.

The Ministry of IT has highlighted key challenges such as policy inconsistency, taxation issues, and banking hurdles. These problems are restricting the full potential of the industry.

Despite challenges, experts see massive opportunities. The IT sector can bring in more foreign exchange and create thousands of jobs for the youth.

To achieve the $5 billion target, joint efforts between government and private stakeholders will be vital. Better training programs, improved internet infrastructure, and startup support are considered essential.

Experts add that if the growth momentum continues, Pakistan’s IT industry could soon emerge as one of the country’s top economic earners.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Monsoon Fury Disrupts Internet Across Punjab
PTCL Internet Faces Nationwide Outage, Other ISPs Also Affected
Ring Road Economic Zones To Boost Rawalpindi Trade And Jobs
Ring Road Economic Zones to Boost Rawalpindi Trade and Jobs
Ptcl And Ldi Firms Must Pay Reduced Fine After Tribunal Ruling
PTCL and LDI Firms Must Pay Reduced Fine After Tribunal Ruling
Pakistani Banks
Moody’s Upgrades Ratings of Five Pakistani Banks to Caa1 Amid IMF Progress
Pta And Telcos Reconnect Kp Flood Hit Communities In Hours
PTA and Telcos Reconnect KP Flood Hit Communities in Hours
Senate Committee
Senate Committee Reviews CSS Age Relaxation, Attempts, and Structural Reforms
Fbise
FBISE Officially Releases SSC 9th and 10th Class Date Sheet 2025
Higher Duties Threaten Pakistan Electric Bike Scheme And Prices
Image Source: Business Recorder
Higher Duties Threaten Pakistan Electric Bike Scheme and Prices
Tesla
Elon Musk Provides Key Update on Upcoming Tesla Feature
Systems Limited Posts Strong First Half Earnings Growth
Systems Limited Posts Strong First Half Earnings Growth
How Illegal Betting Apps Took Pakistan By Storm
How Illegal Betting Apps Took Pakistan by Storm
Apple
Apple Might Break Traditional Launch Cycle with iPhone 18 Series
Honda Hybrid Car Launch
Honda Hybrid Car Launch Confirmed for Pakistan