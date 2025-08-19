Pakistan’s information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports showed strong growth in July 2025. Exports rose by 24 percent year-on-year, reaching $354 million compared to $286 million in July 2024.

Monthly, IT exports also increased by 5 percent in July. They stood at $354 million compared to $339 million in June 2025.

In fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports recorded nearly 18 percent growth, touching $3.81 billion. However, the government’s target of $4.2 billion was missed by around $400 million.

For the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26, the government has set a more ambitious goal of $5 billion in IT exports. Officials believe the sector holds the potential to generate up to $15 billion if major constraints are addressed.

The Ministry of IT has highlighted key challenges such as policy inconsistency, taxation issues, and banking hurdles. These problems are restricting the full potential of the industry.

Despite challenges, experts see massive opportunities. The IT sector can bring in more foreign exchange and create thousands of jobs for the youth.

To achieve the $5 billion target, joint efforts between government and private stakeholders will be vital. Better training programs, improved internet infrastructure, and startup support are considered essential.

Experts add that if the growth momentum continues, Pakistan’s IT industry could soon emerge as one of the country’s top economic earners.