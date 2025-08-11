By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans July Remittances Hit 3 21b Kicking Off Fy26 On Strong Note

Pakistan’s remittance inflows in July 2025 climbed to $3.21 billion, a 7.4% year-on-year rise, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). However, the figure was 5.6% lower than June’s $3.4 billion, a drop attributed to seasonal normalization following the end-of-fiscal-year surge.

The strong July performance comes after a record-setting FY25, when remittances reached $38.3 billion i.e., 27% higher than the previous year and surpassing the country’s total export earnings.

Courtesy: SBP

Saudi Arabia Leads Remittances in July

SBP data shows Saudi Arabia as the largest source of remittances in July, contributing $823.7 million. The UAE followed with $665.2 million, including $456.8 million from Dubai. The UK sent $450.4 million, the EU $424.4 million, and the US $269.6 million. Other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, collectively contributed $296 million.

This distribution reflects Pakistan’s continued reliance on Gulf-based labor migrants while highlighting stable inflows from Europe and North America. Analysts note that the base has diversified, with contributions now coming from professionals, students, and freelancers alongside traditional migrant workers.

Factors Driving Remittances

Courtesy: BRecorder

Analysts attribute the robust inflows to a crackdown on informal transfer networks such as hundi/hawala, a more competitive exchange rate, and rising earnings from freelancers and remote professionals working for foreign companies. These gains helped offset stagnant outward migration caused by Gulf states tightening work visa quotas.

Risks and Strategic Outlook

Economists caution that remittances remain vulnerable to shifts in global job markets, oil prices, and host country labour policies. Heavy dependence on them also risks a “Dutch Disease” effect—drawing labour into lower-productivity sectors, boosting imports, and delaying reforms to improve export competitiveness.

Muhammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, stated, “Record remittances when most needed — in a year marked by economic challenges, overseas workers stepped up. Pakistan received a record USD 38.3 billion in FY25 — up 27%.”

Experts also say policymakers should treat the current remittance boom as a strategic opportunity, not a permanent cushion. While strict enforcement to keep transfers in formal channels is essential, they argue that the real challenge lies in channeling these funds into productivity-boosting investments, such as value-added manufacturing, skills development, and global supply chain integration.

July’s figures offer a promising start to FY26, but long-term resilience will depend on how effectively Pakistan can convert these inflows into sustainable economic strength.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Pseb
PSEB and MoITT Launch 6-Month Paid Internship Program
Caie Gives Out As And A Level Results Dates For Pakistani Students
CAIE Confirms AS and A, O Level Results Dates for Pakistani Students
Sbp
SBP to Stay Closed on August 14
Pakistans First Gulf Ferry All Set As Govt Brings In Top Maritime Consultant
Pakistan’s First Gulf Ferry All Set as Govt Brings in Top Maritime Consultant
Lahore Schools
Lahore Schools Face Penalties on Breaking Summer Vacation Rules
Iphone 17 Series
iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Reveals Models’ Display Differences
Android Based Os Introduces Duress Pin To Wipe Your Device Instantly
Android-Based OS Introduces Duress PIN to Wipe Your Device Instantly
Uae Updates List Of Banned Flight Items
UAE Updates List of Banned Flight Items
Digital Bill 2025
Digital Bill 2025: Problems and Solutions in Focus
Tiktok Sparks Global Backlash As It Replaces Human Moderators With Ai
TikTok Sparks Global Backlash as It Replaces Human Moderators With AI
Arslan Ash Tekken A Team Blast Saudi 15 8 At Esports World Cup
Arslan Ash & Tekken A Team Blast Saudi 15-8 at Esports World Cup
Mari Petroleum Earnings Drop 16 In Fy25
Mari Petroleum Earnings Drop 16% in FY25
Fauji Cement Posts Record Rs13 3bn Profit In Fy25
Fauji Cement Posts Record Rs13.3bn Profit in FY25