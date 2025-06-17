Patreon To Raise Cut To 10 For New Creators

Patreon, the popular platform that helps creators monetize their content through memberships and digital sales, is revising its pricing model for the first time in six years.







In a recent announcement, the company confirmed that it will implement a flat 10% revenue share for new creators starting August 4, 2025.

At present, creators can choose from multiple pricing tiers, with the most widely used being the 8% plan. Another option, the 12% tier, also exists, offering additional features. However, under the new structure, Patreon will eliminate these tiers and move to a single, universal plan that deducts 10% from creator earnings.

Importantly, existing creators will not be affected by this change, and their current plans will remain intact.







Why the Price Hike?

Patreon explained the adjustment by pointing to the platform’s significant expansion since its last pricing update.

According to a blog post, “Since we last updated our prices six years ago, Patreon has expanded beyond just payments to include media hosting, community, and discovery.”

Over the years, Patreon has rolled out several new tools and features that enhance the creator experience. These include:

Native video hosting

Livestreaming

Digital goods sales

Free memberships

Gift subscriptions

The company appears to be aligning its new pricing with the value of these additional services. Those considering joining the platform are encouraged to act quickly. Creators who set up their Patreon page before August 4, 2025, can lock in the current 8% rate and avoid the upcoming 10% cut.