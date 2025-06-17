By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Patreon To Raise Cut To 10 For New Creators

Patreon, the popular platform that helps creators monetize their content through memberships and digital sales, is revising its pricing model for the first time in six years.



In a recent announcement, the company confirmed that it will implement a flat 10% revenue share for new creators starting August 4, 2025.

At present, creators can choose from multiple pricing tiers, with the most widely used being the 8% plan. Another option, the 12% tier, also exists, offering additional features. However, under the new structure, Patreon will eliminate these tiers and move to a single, universal plan that deducts 10% from creator earnings.

Importantly, existing creators will not be affected by this change, and their current plans will remain intact.



Why the Price Hike?

Patreon explained the adjustment by pointing to the platform’s significant expansion since its last pricing update.

According to a blog post, “Since we last updated our prices six years ago, Patreon has expanded beyond just payments to include media hosting, community, and discovery.”

Over the years, Patreon has rolled out several new tools and features that enhance the creator experience. These include:

  • Native video hosting
  • Livestreaming
  • Digital goods sales
  • Free memberships
  • Gift subscriptions

The company appears to be aligning its new pricing with the value of these additional services. Those considering joining the platform are encouraged to act quickly. Creators who set up their Patreon page before August 4, 2025, can lock in the current 8% rate and avoid the upcoming 10% cut.

Digital Creators, Monetization
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Karachi Among Least Liveable Cities In 2025 Global Rankings

2025 Liveability Index Gives Damning Verdict on Karachi

Pm Shehbaz Orders Reko Diq Railway Project Completion By 2028

PM Shehbaz Orders Reko Diq Railway Project Completion by 2028

Jazzcash Veem Join Hands To Streamline Global Payments

JazzCash & Veem Join Hands To Streamline Global Payments

University Of Hong Kong Develops Flexible Drone Arm Inspired By Elephant Trunk

University of Hong Kong develops flexible Drone Arm inspired by Elephant Trunk

Esa Unleashes Artificial Eclipse In Space To Study Solar Corona

ESA Unleashes Artificial Eclipse In Space To Study Solar Corona

Rattlesnaq Ai Turns Eurofighter Pilots Into Air Combat Supercomputers

Rattlesnaq AI Turns Eurofighter Pilots into Air Combat Supercomputers

Pakistan Us Push Ahead With Trade Talks Amid Tariff Challenges

Pakistan, US Push ahead with trade talks amid Tariff challenges

Gen Z Ditches Iphones For Blackberry In Viral Detox Craze

Gen Z Ditches iPhones for BlackBerry in Viral Detox Craze

Pakistan Posts 103mn Current Account Deficit In May 2025

Pakistan Posts $103mn Current Account Deficit in May 2025

Ai Agents Playing Video Games Will Transform Future Robots

AI Agents Playing Video Games Will Transform Future Robots

Openai Secures 200m Pentagon Deal To Advance Military Ai Applications

OpenAI secures $200M Pentagon Deal to advance Military AI applications

Trump Enters Telecom War With 47 Patriot Phone Plan

U.S. President Enters Telecom War with Trump Phone, $47 Patriot Plan

Bitcoin At Risk Quantum Computers Can Break It Experts Warn

Bitcoin At Risk: Quantum Attacks Can Break It All, Experts Warn