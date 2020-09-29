PCB becomes a ‘paperless office’ after signing MoU with PITB

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today for the implementation of e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) solution at PCB.

The project aims to make the PCB office environment paperless. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and Chief Executive Officer PCB Waseem Khan signed on behalf of their respective organizations.

“e-FOAS is a product of PITB and has been developed with the vision to fully automate the official disposal of work electronically which will result into better efficiency and will be a step towards paperless environment at PCB,” said Manzoor on the occasion.

PCB General Manager (IT) Junaid Babar Khan explained, “The PCB was searching for a solution for electronic approvals with tracking to avoid delays in approvals as well as the management of office files for a quick reference / retrieval of information pertaining to any official matter or approvals or history.”

“The e-FOAS has been developed by PITB with rich tools to help the PCB in its day to day office operations. This will not only help saving time and cost but also bring efficiency, enhancement and control that how official approvals are processed and data is maintained plus help archiving the old data.”

