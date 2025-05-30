Perplexity Labs Debuts Ai Tool For Reports And Dashboards

Perplexity, the AI-driven search engine challenging tech giants like Google, has unveiled a new productivity tool called Perplexity Labs, aiming to transform the way users create content and manage complex projects.







Available exclusively to subscribers of the $20/month Pro plan, Perplexity Labs is now accessible on web, iOS, and Android, with desktop apps for Mac and Windows launching soon. This new feature set goes far beyond traditional AI search, bringing long-form productivity features to users’ fingertips.

According to the official blog post,

“Perplexity Labs can help you complete a variety of work and personal projects.” The platform is built to handle more intensive tasks, “designed to invest more time — 10 minutes or longer — and leverage additional tools [to accomplish tasks], such as advanced file generation and mini-app creation.”

What Can Labs Do?

Labs integrates a range of capabilities — from spreadsheets and visual dashboards to interactive web apps. It supports web search, coding, formula application, and data structuring, allowing users to automate workflows or generate polished outputs like reports, charts, images, and more.







All outputs are neatly stored in a dedicated tab, where users can view or download files such as charts and code scripts.

As Perplexity puts it, “This expanded capability empowers you to develop a broader array of deliverables for your projects.”

The timing of this launch aligns with rising competition in the AI tools space. Just as Manus rolled out a viral slide deck creation tool, Perplexity is broadening its scope beyond its core search engine. The company is also piloting a web browser named Comet and recently acquired Read.vc, a professional social media platform.

This product evolution signals Perplexity’s increasing tilt toward business solutions. Last year, it introduced an enterprise package offering features like user management and internal knowledge search, signaling its ambition to serve corporate clients.

These aggressive moves may reflect investor pressure. Reports suggest Perplexity is currently in talks to secure up to $1 billion in funding, targeting a valuation of $18 billion.

While Labs appears to offer powerful functionality, the company acknowledges that AI still has limitations. As their post subtly implies, the experience may vary: