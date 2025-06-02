Peshawar Resumes Rs 9 67b Ring Road Project After 7 Years

After nearly seven years of stagnation, the long-awaited Ring Road project in Peshawar is back in motion, with construction officially resuming on the critical missing stretch between Warsak Road and Nasir Bagh Road.







The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) confirmed that Phase I of the infrastructure project is now actively underway, marking a significant step toward resolving traffic congestion and guiding future urban expansion.

The 8.7-kilometer section, falling under Phase I, comes with a budget allocation of Rs 9.67 billion. The plan includes the construction of the main carriageway, underpasses, bridges, and utility relocation. In order to streamline execution, the project has been split into four separate construction packages.

According to PDA Director General Naeem Khan, the tenders were floated and opened on April 23, 2025, and the construction contract has already been awarded. Machinery as well as labor have been mobilized, with active work visible on the ground.







High-Level Approval and Timeline

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved Phase I on March 3, 2025. It falls under a non-ADP (Annual Development Programme) scheme. The Chief Minister has ordered completion within six months. Full financial support has been secured to prevent delays.

The current construction excludes flyovers and service roads, which are planned under Phase II of the project. Moreover, this second phase is expected to cost Rs 9.65 billion.

Further down the line, Phase III will focus on electrification and associated infrastructure developments, with an estimated budget of Rs 1.879 billion.

Impact on Peshawar’s Urban Planning

The revival of this critical link is expected to play a transformative role in the city’s infrastructure. Additionally, the route is set to serve as a key alternative corridor for both daily commuters and freight. It will help alleviate pressure from congested urban routes and foster well-planned urban growth.

This renewed momentum signals a proactive approach by the current government toward resolving long-standing developmental backlogs in Peshawar.