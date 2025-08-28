The petrol price is expected to see another increase from September 1 as international crude oil markets continue to move upward. According to reports, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will announce its fortnightly review on August 31, which will set the new rates.

Over the past 13 days, British Brent crude has gained $1.60 per barrel, moving from $65.85 to $67.47. Similarly, American crude climbed by $1.64, rising from $61.98 to $63.62. This steady upward trend in global oil prices is projected to impact Pakistan’s domestic fuel pricing.

In the last revision on August 16, the government kept the petrol price unchanged but announced a significant cut in the diesel price, citing a decline in global oil rates.

With another review approaching, analysts warn that consumers could face further pressure at the pumps if the global crude rally continues. The new petrol price, set to take effect on September 1, will determine whether motorists need to brace for another round of higher expenses.