By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Petrol Prices Decreased In Pakistan

The petrol price is expected to see another increase from September 1 as international crude oil markets continue to move upward. According to reports, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will announce its fortnightly review on August 31, which will set the new rates.

Over the past 13 days, British Brent crude has gained $1.60 per barrel, moving from $65.85 to $67.47. Similarly, American crude climbed by $1.64, rising from $61.98 to $63.62. This steady upward trend in global oil prices is projected to impact Pakistan’s domestic fuel pricing.

In the last revision on August 16, the government kept the petrol price unchanged but announced a significant cut in the diesel price, citing a decline in global oil rates.

With another review approaching, analysts warn that consumers could face further pressure at the pumps if the global crude rally continues. The new petrol price, set to take effect on September 1, will determine whether motorists need to brace for another round of higher expenses.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women Led Startups With Rs1m Each
Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women-Led Startups With Rs1 Million Each
Pakistans Telecom
Pakistan’s Telecom Evolution: Tackling Spectrum Scarcity, Improving QoS, and Paving the Way for 5G
Pakistans Audio Wars How Ronin And Zero Hype Their Way Past Quality Issues
Pakistan’s Audio Wars: How Ronin and Zero Hype Their Way Past Quality Issues
Bitcoin Regains Ground As Trump Bolsters Market Confidence
Bitcoin Regains Ground as Trump Bolsters Market Confidence
Punjab Ends Lahore Bike Lane Project After Traffic Chaos
Punjab Ends Lahore Bike Lane Project After Traffic Chaos
Karachi Board Class 12 Pre Medical Result 2025 Declared
BIEK Inter Science Result 2025 Sees 55.59% Success Rate
Playstation Plus September 2025 Games Revealed Heres Whats Coming
PlayStation Plus September 2025 Games Revealed: Here’s What’s Coming
Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Q 6690 Enterprise Chipset Featuring Rfid
Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Q-6690 Enterprise Chipset, Featuring RFID
Ecc Authorises Funds To Secure Worker Dues In Usc Closure
ECC Authorises Funds to Secure Worker Dues in Utility Stores Closure
Decoding The Hype Is Chatgpt Plus Really Worth The Pkr 6000 Upgrade
Decoding the Hype: Is ChatGPT Plus Really Worth the PKR 6000 Upgrade?
Windows 11
Windows 11 Improves Bluetooth Performance for Games and Calls
Secp Issues Nbfc Permits To Expand Digital Lending And Fdi
SECP Issues NBFC Permits to Expand Digital Lending and FDI
You Can Now Ask Whatsapp Ai To Make You Sound More Interesting Heres How
You Can Now Ask WhatsApp AI to Make You Sound More Interesting. Here’s How!