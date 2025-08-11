Pi Network Surges Toward Breakout As Experts Predict Price Explosion

Pi Network is suddenly stealing the spotlight, despite once being a shady mobile mining project. Its token, PI, is charging toward a major price barrier, sparking bold predictions that it could soon blast higher, experts predict.

Pi Network: From Dip to Liftoff

In the past week, PI rocketed up from around $0.32 (PKR 90.71) to touch nearly $0.46 (PKR 130.40) before cooling to about $0.41 (PKR 116.23). For casual observers, that might sound like a small move but in crypto, this kind of leap is enough to set off a frenzy.

Traders say PI is now pressing against a “key resistance” zone. Break through, and the rally could turn explosive.

The Chart Everyone’s Talking About

Technical analysts are pointing to a “double bottom” pattern a chart shape that often signals a big upward swing is coming. If the prediction plays out, PI could leap to $0.53 (PKR 150.24) in the short term. That’s a double digit jump from where it stands now.

Adding fuel to the fire, over 2.8 million PI coins have recently moved off exchanges. In crypto, that often means investors are tucking their holdings away for safekeeping, reducing supply and potentially driving up prices.

Real World Moves Powering the Pi Network

Behind the scenes, PI’s developers are rolling out ecosystem upgrades, including an integration with the Stellar blockchain and tighter verification processes for new users. Supporters say these changes could help PI shed its “experimental” tag and gain serious traction in the mainstream.

The PI journey has been anything but smooth. Users experienced long waits for a full launch, exchange limitations, and skepticism from traditional investors. But with technical signals aligning and major upgrades in play, momentum is building. Even casual traders who normally ignore crypto’s smaller projects are starting to pay attention.

If Pi fails to smash through its current ceiling near $0.46 (PKR 130.40), the buzz could fizzle, sending the price drifting back toward $0.35 (PKR 99.22). Crypto markets are notoriously ruthless when hype runs dry.