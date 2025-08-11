By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 25 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 14% discount on fares to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. The special offer applies to passengers traveling on August 14 to Saudi Arabia, Gulf destinations, domestic routes, and Pakistan’s Northern Areas. The airline aims to make travel more affordable while marking the national occasion with attractive deals for its passengers.

According to PIA, the discount will be valid only for journeys undertaken on the Independence Day holiday. In a separate development, PIA has launched a direct flight route connecting Riyadh, the Saudi capital, with Sialkot. Officials highlighted that nearly 200,000 passengers travel annually from Riyadh to different cities in Pakistan.

The new service is designed to enhance travel convenience and strengthen air connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It will also provide passengers with more direct options, reducing the need for connecting flights.

