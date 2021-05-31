News, Technology

PITB collaborates with the Higher Education Department to extend IT support for the Rehnumai Markaz portal 

Ahsan Zafeer

PITB has collaborated with the Higher Education Department and Punjab Higher Education Commission to extend IT-related support for the recently inaugurated ‘Rehnumai Markaz’.  Accessible via Mobile and Web, the Rehnumai Markaz portal provides information regarding the academic programs, local and international scholarships, job vacancies, entrepreneurship opportunities, counseling, and advice on improving soft skills to the students.

The portal currently provides links to 30000+ free online professional courses, 500+ foreign & local scholarships, and 50+ Entrepreneurship Support Programs.

First Lady Bushra Imran launched the portal in a ceremony attended by the chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Secretary Higher Education Department Nadeem Mehboob, and other stakeholders.

The portal was inaugurated and a research Hub that will promote Sufism, science, and technology in the country during a solemn ceremony here at the Punjab Sports Board (PSB) E-Library building at Nishter Park Sports Complex.

Sheikh Abul Hasan Ash-Shadhili Sufism, Science & Technology Research Centre, will be established at the new campus of Government College University Lahore located at Kala Shah Kaku.

The initiative comes from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Department of Higher Education upon the vision and special interest of the first lady, Bushra Imran.

Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
