PITB Launched the Paperless License Issuing System

PITB or Punjab Information and Technology Board has initiated a new program under the heading of the ‘Paperless License Issuing system’. The newly launched project is applicable for the residents of Rawalpindi but if all goes well, it is expected shortly the technology will be practiced nationwide

The process of license issuing in Pakistan is nothing but a hassle with a lengthy procedure. Due to COVID 19 Pandemic, the government of Pakistan has advised people to maintain social distancing and also imposed a state of partial lockdown Thus to prevent the disease from spreading. The government is coming up with innovative yet digital solutions to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

With the initiation of the project, citizens will be saved from submitting the additional documents that are only submitted after attestation. Hence no need to worry about the submission of sign test and passport-sized images to obtain the license. Citizens will only require to come up with the original identity card and the processing fees.

Apart from that PITB has also initiated many other projects for digitizing the important sectors of Pakistan such as developing an e-Building Portal where people can approve the building plans and development of management system for Punjab Excise and Taxation which would help the users in booking an appointment with the Taxation department virtually. By far, PITB has completed over 200 projects in the province and is also working on multiple other projects which will be launched soon.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk