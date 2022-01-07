PITB to Setup Complaint Management System (CMS) and dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals Department

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Mines & Minerals Department (MMD) have signed an MOU as part of the project, ‘Strengthening of Directorate General Mines & Minerals, Punjab and IT Integration of Administrative Department’ project under the ongoing Annual Development Program (ADP).

The MoU was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Secretary Mines & Minerals Department Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal at a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and other senior officials including PITB DG IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf, Director Atif Hussain, Project Director Ali Zeb, MMD`s Director General Zafar Javed Malghani, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Atika Ammar, and Deputy Secretary (Technical) Sajid-Ur-Rehman were also present.

According to the MoU PITB will develop a Complaint Management System (CMS) in addition to setting up a dedicated helpline number 042-99030122. The CMS and dedicated helpline will be managed by PITB’s IT-Operations team and Citizen Contact Center (CCC).

Speaking at the occasion Secretary, Mines & Minerals Department Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal said that the initiatives in question will improve departmental service delivery, simplify work processes while eliminating ambiguities and bottlenecks. CCC’s services in particular will help address the citizen’s concerns and queries without delays and contribute to timely decisions.

PITB’s CCC is the first government-to-citizen (G2C) contact center offering a number of services to various government departments including SMS messages, Robot Calls, and Live Agents Calls.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said,

“PITB initiated ICT interventions are successfully digitizing outdated manual systems while enhancing efficiency and improving monitoring of department’s progress. Automation of MMD will help in identifying problem areas and overcoming challenges. PITB is fully committed to supporting the department in identifying gaps and potential roadblocks and timely remedial measures to improve service delivery.”

The strengthening of the DG office is an integral part of this project and will be executed by PITB. It will include procurement and installation of new hardware, automation of department processes, utilization of information technology, hiring of a competent team, and capacity building of existing employees of MMD. Furthermore, PITB will develop the automated software for the Royalty Inspection & Collection Regime, Lease Management System, Department Daak System, and Human Resource Management system for the District of Chakwal as a pilot project.