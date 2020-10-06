PITB’s Rasta App has helped 100k+ people from Lahore book their driving licenses

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) developed an innovative solution to the driving and traffic woes of the masses earlier this year. Now, the application’s Licensing Appointment System has enabled more than 100,000 people from the Lahore Division book their driving license appointments.

Entitled Rasta, the smartphone application was developed in collaboration with City Traffic Police, Lahore to provide smart solutions to general public’s traffic related problems and queries.

The application aims to facilitate the citizens in various domains such as applying for license, paying challans, and planning driving routes. In a recent tweet , PITB announced that its Licensing Appointment System alone has allowed 110,474 people in Lahore to book their driving license appointments. Meanwhile, 58,757 booked learner license appointments, 14,072 booked their driving tests, 34,572 renewed their licenses, and 2,100 got duplicate licenses made. All made possible via a single platform.

The app also generates timely traffic alerts for citizens to ensure hassle-free driving. Another key feature is Traffic Updates, which allows users to gain prior information on the intended traffic routes. With the help of Google Maps traffic updates, the source and destination points guide users to avoid traffic congestion.

You can get the app for Android here , and for iOS here to book your own appointments and gain valuable traffic insight.

