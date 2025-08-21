By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 days ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pixel 10 Series

Google has officially announced the Pixel 10 series, and along with the smartphones, the company is introducing a full lineup of accessories designed to enhance the user experience. One of the biggest highlights is Qi2 wireless charging with built-in magnets, a feature similar to Apple’s MagSafe system.

According to the source. This upgrade not only improves charging convenience but also allows seamless integration with a range of new PixelSnap-branded accessories. From wireless chargers to cases and stands, Google is building an ecosystem that combines functionality with style, making the Pixel 10 family even more versatile for everyday use.

The Pixelsnap wireless charger is available for $39.99 as a standalone unit or $69.99 with a stand. It can deliver up to 25W charging for the Pixel 10 Pro XL and up to 15W for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Pixelsnap charger

If you choose the stand version, the charger puck can be detached for on-the-go use. The stand also works with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in its unfolded state. While charging, the docked phone can display screensavers, favorite photos, weather updates, and smart home controls.

Pixel 10 charging stand

Google has also unveiled the $29.99 Pixelsnap Ring Stand, a compact accessory that easily snaps onto your Pixel. It allows you to prop up the device for video calls or media viewing. The stand features a microfiber liner for smooth rotation and is slim enough to fit in your pocket or purse.

Pixelsnap Ring Stand

In addition, Google introduced new Pixel 10 cases that are fully Pixelsnap-compatible. These cases enable wireless charging and accessory attachment without needing to remove them. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro cases come in Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, Porcelain, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass. The Pixel 10 Pro XL options include Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, and Porcelain, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian.

pixel 10 case covers

With these additions, Google is positioning the Pixel 10 series as more than just a smartphone lineup. The combination of Qi2 magnetic charging, Pixel Snap accessories, and versatile case options reflects Google’s effort to create a complete ecosystem around its devices. Recently, Google Photos also gained conversational AI-powered editing, rolling out first on the Pixel 10 line in the US, further strengthening the value of the series.

Alongside the Pixel 10’s powerful hardware, advanced cameras, AI-driven features, and wireless charging, these accessories make the experience richer and more convenient. All these accessories are now available for pre-order through the Google Store and will officially launch on August 28.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Gamescom 2025 Ignites Gamings Future 6 Must See Reveals You Cant Miss
Gamescom 2025 Ignites Gaming’s Future: 6 Must-See Reveals You Can’t Miss
Bitcoin And Digital Asset Stocks Rally After Powell Hints At Rate Cut
Bitcoin and Digital-Asset Stocks Rally After Powell Hints at Rate Cut
Fortnite Festival Season 10 Promises A Grand Musical Experience
Fortnite Festival Season 10 Promises a Grand Musical Experience
Google
AI Mode in Google Search Expands Globally, Introducing Agentic Features
Medical And Educational Facilities Are Critically Low In Pakistan
Children suffering from Thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have lower levels of hemoglobin, receive a blood transfusion at a hospital in Lahore on May 7, 2022, on the eve of World Thalassaemia Day. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
Medical and Educational Facilities are Critically Low in Pakistan
Services Sector Jobs Lead Pakistan Employment After New Census
Services Sector Jobs Lead Pakistan Employment After New Economic Census
Amazon Now Delivers With Drones In These Areas
Lahore Police to Use Drones for Traffic Management Starting September
Social Media Ban Proposed for Children Under 16 in Pakistan
Yamaha Unique Hike Motorcycle Prices After Budget 2025 26
Get Yamaha Bike Now, Pay Later with 0% Mark-Up from SCB
js-bank-techjuice
JS Bank Half-Year Profit Slumps 45% Amid Margin Pressure and Rising Costs
Apple
Apple to Remove Camera Control Button in Upcoming iPhone 18
Redmi Note 15 Pro
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Updated Features Surface Online
Google
Google Expands AI-Powered Restaurant Booking to 180 Countries