Google has officially announced the Pixel 10 series, and along with the smartphones, the company is introducing a full lineup of accessories designed to enhance the user experience. One of the biggest highlights is Qi2 wireless charging with built-in magnets, a feature similar to Apple’s MagSafe system.

According to the source. This upgrade not only improves charging convenience but also allows seamless integration with a range of new PixelSnap-branded accessories. From wireless chargers to cases and stands, Google is building an ecosystem that combines functionality with style, making the Pixel 10 family even more versatile for everyday use.

The Pixelsnap wireless charger is available for $39.99 as a standalone unit or $69.99 with a stand. It can deliver up to 25W charging for the Pixel 10 Pro XL and up to 15W for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If you choose the stand version, the charger puck can be detached for on-the-go use. The stand also works with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in its unfolded state. While charging, the docked phone can display screensavers, favorite photos, weather updates, and smart home controls.

Google has also unveiled the $29.99 Pixelsnap Ring Stand, a compact accessory that easily snaps onto your Pixel. It allows you to prop up the device for video calls or media viewing. The stand features a microfiber liner for smooth rotation and is slim enough to fit in your pocket or purse.

In addition, Google introduced new Pixel 10 cases that are fully Pixelsnap-compatible. These cases enable wireless charging and accessory attachment without needing to remove them. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro cases come in Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, Porcelain, Indigo, Frost, and Lemongrass. The Pixel 10 Pro XL options include Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian, and Porcelain, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian.

With these additions, Google is positioning the Pixel 10 series as more than just a smartphone lineup. The combination of Qi2 magnetic charging, Pixel Snap accessories, and versatile case options reflects Google’s effort to create a complete ecosystem around its devices. Recently, Google Photos also gained conversational AI-powered editing, rolling out first on the Pixel 10 line in the US, further strengthening the value of the series.

Alongside the Pixel 10’s powerful hardware, advanced cameras, AI-driven features, and wireless charging, these accessories make the experience richer and more convenient. All these accessories are now available for pre-order through the Google Store and will officially launch on August 28.