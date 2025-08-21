Google is bringing a big upgrade to Google Photos, making editing smarter and more intuitive than ever before. The company has officially announced a conversational AI-powered editing tool, powered by Gemini, that allows users to describe what they want changed in their pictures.

Instead of selecting tools or filters, users can now type or speak commands naturally, for example, asking the app to remove cars in the background, restore an old image, or even just make it better.

This feature marks a major step toward making advanced photo editing accessible to everyone, regardless of skill level. Initially, it will be available for the upcoming Pixel 10 lineup in the United States before expanding to more devices.

According to GSmarena, the new functionality eliminates the need to know specific tools. Users can describe edits casually, and AI will handle the process.

Google has provided some examples.

Commands like “remove reflections,” “fix washed-out colors,” or “add items” will instantly update images.

The tool also offers preset suggestions.

These help users who are unsure of how they want their photos changed.

You can even give follow-up instructions.

This makes it easier to refine edits step by step until the result is perfect.

Pixel 10 devices are the first to introduce this feature.

They also implement industry-standard C2PA Content Credentials in their native camera app.

With C2PA, users can see details about how an image was created or edited. Google Photos is also gaining this support. This ensures better transparency. It will roll out gradually across Android and iOS in the coming weeks.