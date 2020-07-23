PM advises to form a committee for provision of Internet to remote areas of Baluchistan

Today (Thursday)a meeting was chaired by prime minister Imran Khan regarding improvising the internet status in the far-flung areas of Sindh and Baluchistan. The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister such as Aminul Haque, Shafqat Mahmood, Chairman PTA, and Secretary IT along with others.

The meeting briefed the promising steps taken regarding fixing the faulty internet connectivity in the underdeveloped areas of the aforementioned provinces. This will help the younger generation to grasp the digital opportunities coming in their way.

According to the Prime Minister, accesses to the internet has become a necessity in the ongoing era. The easy and wide accessibility of the internet is crucial across the country as it will offer better educational facilities to the students too.

The Premier also advised the concerned authority to keep the rates of Internet cheaper so that the affluent community of the far-flung regions should be able to afford it. An efficient internet connection must also be given to the schools according to Imran khan.

A committee is going to be created comprising of ministers from finance, production, planning, IT, and educational department as per the Premier’s instruction for mulling over and implementation of the strategies.

The officials belonging to the Universal Service Fund briefed in the meeting regarding its own going projects for two years and their implementation systems. The officials said: “We are giving special attention to laying down the optical fiber and had already laid down 1800 kilometers of optic fiber in Baluchistan and KP areas.”

