By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
5g Spectrum

The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, held a detailed session to review Pakistan’s telecom sector challenges, including the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, PTCL’s unresolved audit, and delays in the Telenor–Ufone merger.

5G Spectrum Auction Briefing

Officials from the Ministry of IT informed the committee that the Prime Minister has already been consulted on spectrum auction matters. They assured lawmakers that Pakistan would ensure the availability of 600 MHz of total bandwidth to support future 5G services.

A representative from the PTA revealed that a consultant was hired six months ago to advise on the auction process. The consultant has conducted a market analysis and submitted detailed recommendations to the Auction Advisory Committee for review.

Senator Humayun Mohmand stressed the need to expedite pending court cases related to spectrum, warning that delays could impact the launch of 5G in Pakistan.

To ensure transparency, Senator Anusha Rahman proposed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should also be included in the spectrum auction committee.

PTCL Audit and Pending Disputes

The committee also turned its attention to PTCL, with the chairperson questioning why PTCL’s audit has not yet been conducted despite repeated parliamentary and judicial directives.

Senator Afnanullah highlighted that PTCL still owes $800 million to the Government of Pakistan, a dispute that has lingered for years.

Officials from the Ministry of IT alleged that the current PTCL management is unwilling to resolve this financial dispute, further complicating matters of accountability.

Concerns Over Telenor–Ufone Merger

The committee further sought clarity on the long-delayed Telenor–Ufone merger, emphasizing its importance for market consolidation and stability in the telecom sector. Lawmakers expressed concern that unresolved corporate matters may affect the overall competitiveness of the industry and could delay Pakistan’s digital progress.

The session underscored the urgency of addressing key issues facing Pakistan’s telecom sector. From ensuring a transparent 5G spectrum auction to resolving PTCL’s financial disputes and finalizing the Telenor–Ufone merger, lawmakers emphasized that decisive actions are essential for sustaining growth and improving service quality.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

