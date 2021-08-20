News

PM Imran Khan recommends drone tech to monitor encroachment in the capital

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant authorities in Islamabad to come up with a systematic plan of action to keep encroachments in the capital in check. This plan also involves the utilization of drone technology for effective monitoring. 

This suggestion was advanced by the premier while he was chairing a meeting on civic problems in Islamabad, as reported by Mashable Pakistan. 

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the need for utilizing modern technology to integrate in-time measures to place a check on encroachment. 

PM Imran also emphasized the need for a single regulatory body to ensure effective implementation of all rules and building by-laws in the federal capital. 

On the other hand, for the purpose of a clean and green environment, the Prime Minister urged that massive tree plantation should be carried out in the capital of Pakistan. He further asked the city administration to incentivize the exercise to ensure full participation of local people in the protection of green areas. 

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant for Capital Development Authority’s Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and senior officials. 

The Chairman CDA, in a briefing on encroachments, said that the “main reason was lack of a unified regulatory framework, which was divided among the CDA, the Registrar Societies and the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan”. 

