By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 59 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Laptop Loan Scheme 2025

The Government of Pakistan has launched the Prime Minister Laptop Loan Scheme 2025, a flagship initiative to bridge the digital divide and support the country’s youth. The scheme offers laptops on easy, interest-free installments, ensuring wider access for students, freelancers, and budding entrepreneurs who cannot afford the rising cost of devices.

Officials describe the program as a strategic investment in Pakistan’s digital economy, designed to help young people excel in online education, freelancing, and e-commerce. By removing financial barriers, the scheme aims to enhance digital literacy and global competitiveness among Pakistan’s youth.

Under the scheme, applicants can apply for loans of up to PKR 450,000, depending on their laptop requirements. The program is divided into three tiers:

  • Basic: PKR 150,000
  • Medium: PKR 300,000
  • Advanced: PKR 450,000

All loans will be repayable through flexible monthly installments spread across multiple years, ensuring affordability for applicants from diverse backgrounds.

Eligibility has been set for Pakistani citizens aged 18–35, including students, freelancers, and young professionals. However, government employees are not eligible. Priority will be given to low-income households to ensure that financial challenges do not hinder access to technology.

Required Documents

Applicants are required to submit scanned copies of their CNIC, a recent passport-size photograph, proof of income, and educational certificates or university admission proof. Freelancers can provide links to their online profiles, such as Fiverr or Upwork.

The entire application process will be handled online via the official PM Youth Program portal, ensuring transparency and accessibility for applicants across the country.

Through this initiative, the government seeks to empower Pakistan’s youth by expanding access to modern technology, boosting digital inclusion, and strengthening the country’s knowledge-based economy.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

