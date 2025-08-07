By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Pm Shehbaz Orders Pral Shutdown By December

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) shutdown within six months, a move that could disrupt the country’s entire tax infrastructure. PRAL, which manages the nation’s tax filings and stores transaction data, plays a critical role in FBR operations.

Officials said the Prime Minister gave the instructions last month. He directed that PRAL be dissolved and replaced with a modern, tech-driven organisation. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) owns PRAL, a private limited company established over three decades ago.

Taxpayers currently use PRAL to file returns and make payments. However, outdated hardware and software have made the system unreliable. In 2019, the government took a foreign loan to upgrade the system, but failed to meet deadlines.

A $400 million World Bank loan followed, with $80 million reserved for tech upgrades. But overlapping roles between the FBR’s IT and Reforms wings caused delays. Neither wing had full control, which stalled progress.

Concerns Mount Over PRAL Shutdown Timeline

PM Shehbaz now wants a new organisation staffed by top professionals. He asked for full financial and operational independence. The goal is to create a world-class system that supports FBR and taxpayers alike.

Despite the vision, the timeline is tight. Officials doubt the government can build a new organisation by December without disrupting services. PRAL has lacked a chief information security officer for years, which raises more concerns.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz had appointed a new board to reform PRAL. But even the board failed to deliver results. The PRAL shutdown decision came during a meeting attended by board members.

PM Shehbaz had also asked for PRAL’s new data centres to launch by August 14. But servers remain unfinished, and officials fear the centres won’t be ready for inauguration.

The FBR currently runs three data centres in Islamabad and Karachi. Their last upgrade came in 2010. With aging systems and growing data volumes, new facilities are urgently needed. The planned centres aim to boost performance without slowing response times.

Policy Reversals Impact Enforcement

During a recent FBR meeting, officials admitted that softening tax enforcement to appease traders hurt revenue.

The FBR had planned to ban car, property, and stock purchases by non-filers. It also intended to disallow cash-based business expenses. But officials have now walked back those decisions.

A revised statement says cash deposits in sellers’ bank accounts will now qualify as banking transactions. This marks a clear reversal in policy and weakens the enforcement plan shared with the IMF.

As the PRAL shutdown deadline nears, the government must act fast to avoid service disruptions and keep tax reforms on track.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Bitcoins Wildness Is Gone Volatility Hits Multi Year Lows
Bitcoin’s Wildness Is Gone: Volatility Hits Multi-Year Lows
15 Psx Companies Now Hold 1 Billion Market Capitalization
15 PSX Companies Now Hold $1 Billion Market Capitalization
How Deepseek And Opensource Ai Models Disrupt Big Tech Dominance
How DeepSeek and Open‑Source AI Models Disrupt Big Tech Dominance
Openai Drops Gpt 5 Launch Tease With Cryptic Message
OpenAI Drops GPT-5 Launch Tease with Cryptic Message
Openai Launches Gpt Oss Models On Aws For The First Time
OpenAI Launches GPT OSS Models on AWS for the First Time
Push For It Regulatory Cell Gains Momentum To Boost Freelance Remittances
Push for IT Regulatory Cell Gains Momentum to Boost Freelance Remittances
Fortnite Kicks Off Champions Road 2025 Ahead Of Global Championship
Fortnite Kicks Off Champions Road 2025 Ahead of Global Championship
Dollar Likely To Surge Against Pakistani Rupee Amid Economic Adjustments Fitch
Pakistan Trade Deficit Widens to $2.75 Billion in July 2025
Mega Water Supply Project Planned For Twin Cities
Mega Water Supply Project Planned for Twin Cities
Pta
PTA Takes Action Against Online Gambling After Government Advisory
Firewall
Govt Confirms Firewall Installation Amid Internet Slowdown Concerns
Govt
Govt To fix Slow Internet With New Spectrum & Submarine Cables
Islamabad It Park
Islamabad IT Park Set for 2025 Launch, Poised to Boost Jobs and IT Exports