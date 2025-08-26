By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 25 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
PMD AI weather alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sparked controversy on X after posting a real-time weather advisory that credited ChatGPT as the tool used for prediction. The unusual mention quickly drew attention, as the department claimed AI assistance in forecasting heavy rainfall across Punjab and Kashmir.

The mention of ChatGPT in an official weather alert shocked many, with critics calling it careless and unprofessional for a government department responsible for public safety.

PMD Uses AI

According to the AI-enhanced forecast alert shared in PMD’s X post,

A strong weather system is currently impacting northeastern Punjab and Kashmir, likely causing intense downpours for the next 2–4 hours. Affected areas may include Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Okara, Hafizabad, Jhelum, and surrounding districts.

The PMD has warned of urban flooding, flash floods in hilly terrains, and waterlogging in low-lying regions. Residents and farmers in vulnerable zones have been urged to take preventive measures. The advisory also cautions travelers to stay informed and follow safety guidelines.

However, the post did not stay up for long. After facing backlash and ridicule online, PMD quietly removed the original advisory and replaced it with a revised update.

AI in Weather Forecasts: Innovation or Risk?

This controversy comes at a time when Pakistan is already battling floods and extreme rainfall in multiple regions. While AI has great potential, the reliance on tools like ChatGPT for critical weather warnings raises serious questions about accuracy, accountability, and public safety. Should life-saving forecasts be left in the hands of experimental technology?

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

