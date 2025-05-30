Pokémon Legends: Z-A Gets A October 16 Nintendo Release Date

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch on October 16, 2025. It will be available on both the current Nintendo Switch and the new Nintendo Switch 2.







This new title is one of the most anticipated Pokémon games yet. It aims to reinvent the series with bold ideas and a completely fresh setting.

The entire story unfolds in Lumiose City, a vibrant and bustling urban area. This gives players a new way to explore the Pokémon world. The game also introduces a real-time battle system. This makes combat more dynamic, fast-paced, and interactive.

Another exciting return is Mega Evolution. This feature adds strategy and depth to battles, making each encounter more thrilling.







Preorders will open on June 5, 2025, the same day as the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. Players who buy the game on the original Switch can upgrade to the enhanced Switch 2 version using a special upgrade pack. This ensures a smooth transition without losing progress.

To build even more hype, a Pokémon Presents livestream is set for July 22, 2025. During the event, fans can expect to see new gameplay footage and meet new characters. It will also offer more insight into the game’s storyline.

In the lead-up to the launch, the Pokémon Center has released a range of Mega Evolution-themed merchandise. The collection includes clothing, accessories, and collectibles featuring popular Mega-Evolved Pokémon. This is sure to boost fan excitement even further.

With its modern gameplay, fresh location, and return of fan-favorite features, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is shaping up to be a major moment for the franchise. Mark your calendar for October 16, and get ready to explore Lumiose City like never before.