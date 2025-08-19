Posting Frequently On Instagram Boosts Reach Study Reveals

Now, it’s a scientific rule: posting regularly is a sure way to get those Instagram boosts.

A comprehensive study by Buffer reviewing over 2 million posts from 100,000 Instagram accounts confirms a simple truth: posting more often leads to wider reach and faster growth. According to the findings, posting three to five times per week can deliver an average reach boost of 12% per post, while ramping up to 10 times per week can nearly double that benefit to 24%.

What’s more, Buffer noted that accounts sharing content more frequently tend to receive more views on every single post, not just via sheer volume.

Instagram Boosts & Social Media Managers

The logic is straightforward: more content equals more chances to show up in feeds, Reels, and the Explore page. Still, quality matters. Buffer emphasizes that while frequency boosts reach, relentlessly posting can dilute content value, potentially disengaging audiences if posts feel rushed or irrelevant.

Industry Benchmarks for Posting Frequency

Marketing experts generally advise posting three to five times per week as a SMART target for sustaining engagement and reach. A more aggressive daily posting schedule may be feasible for brands with robust content resources, but smaller creators should always prioritize quality.

Quality Over Quantity, But Posting Often Helps Too

This study sends a clear message: to grow on Instagram, post more often and you’ll likely earn more views, follows, and visibility. But don’t sacrifice creativity or authenticity in the process. Consistent value-driven content will always outperform high volume without purpose.