PPSC’s website crashes amidst huge load on servers

Punjab Public Service Commission’s website crashed due to huge load on servers as applicants rushed to apply for lecturer jobs on the portal. At the time of writing, the website was still not accessible at the first attempt but after a number of tries, it was opening. It is pertinent to note that the website design seems vastly outdated and highly unappealing compared to the recent new websites introduced by NITB and PITB.

Candidates applying for the post of lecturers complained that 8th September was the last day of applications whereas when they went on the portal to apply, it crashed. According to UrduPoint, around 600,000 candidates applied for the posts but the website was not opening yesterday.

Taking into account the problems faced by candidates, the deadline for the applications has been extended till 10th September 2020 and the following announcement was available on the site:

Due to network congestion on PPSC Website, Some candidates are unable to apply for the advertisement number 22/2020, 23/2020 and 24/2020. By observing the current situation PPSC has decided to extend the Application submission date for these advertisements till 10/09/2020 A.M Midnight. Now all the candidates who are applying for the advertisement 22/2020 and 23/2020, can submit applications till 10-09-2020 12:00 A.M Midnight, however closing date for advertisement 22/2020 and 23/2020 will remain 07-09-2020. And all the candidates who are applying for the advertisement 24/2020, can submit applications till 10-09-2020 12:00 A.M Midnight, however closing date for advertisement 24/2020 will remain 08-09-2020.

It must also be noted that Federal Board websites also crash under load at times during the announcement of results. These problems show that the government should either deploy new servers or permanently shift all ministry websites to a cloud storage provider for better performance.

Have you experienced any issues with government websites?

