Predoctoral Fellowship open for Computer Science students to apply

A 9 – month program called the Fatima Al – Fihri Predoctoral Fellowship 2021-2022 is now officially open for Computer Science students to apply from across the globe.

This program is aimed at students who are planning to apply for PhD programs in the United States or work with current PhD students and researchers on research projects to strengthen their applications. The fellowship will give students the opportunity to work and collaborate with one of the best researchers from universities such as Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Georgia Institute of Technology and many others. Apart from that the students, will receive top tier coaching and mentorship for their PhD applications.

A student having a computer sciences background or sub fields such as Machine Learning and interested in applying in either 2021 or 2022 is eligible for this fellowship.

The applications for the first batch of the year 2021 are open. You can find the link to the application form here.

For more information in regards to the fellowship, click here.