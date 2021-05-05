President Alvi stresses deploying Artificial Intelligence to predict COVID-19 like epidemics

On Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi underscored the need for acquiring the help of medical professionals in the fields of public health and artificial intelligence to analyze various datasets and predict outbreaks of epidemics at the national level. He also stressed that there was a need to put resources into telemedicine through improved infrastructure, innovation, and human resources to ensure equitable healthcare for the populace living in far-off areas of Pakistan.

The President reiterated the government’s resolve towards transforming the healthcare delivery sector of the whole country via measures to render free from cost clinical guidance to individuals under the telehealth program.

The President made these comments while leading a meeting on telehealth at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. During the meeting, the Health Ministry gave a presentation about the significance of telehealth in Pakistan.

The Ministry informed that it provided free online consultations across Pakistan under Sehat Express Portal, giving clinical guidance to individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the government had launched a Telehealth portal for access to free doctors. In the wake of the COVID-19, several telehealth startups such as Sehat Kahani and Speetar have emerged and have raised significant funding to combat the ongoing healthcare crises.

Source: APP