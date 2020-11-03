President of Pakistan wants to set up an integrated govt database to enhance efficiency

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi recently emphasized the need for setting up an integrated government database to enhance the efficiency of public sector organizations.

As per the tweet from The President of Pakistan account, the President would like to improve the effectiveness of the nation’s public sector organizations by having a fully integrated governmental database.

He expressed the hope that the platform of e-governance would allow governmental organizations to deliver seamless next-generation public services.

The President made this statement while chairing a meeting on Sub-Committee on Emerging Technologies on e-Governance at the Aiwan-e-Sadar yesterday.

Attended by Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T ) Mr. Shoaib Siddiqui, and a bevy of senior officials from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, the meeting advanced and discussed the possibility of introducing a smart system of governance in Pakistan.

In case it’s unclear, e-governance is basically the application of IT for the delivery of traditional government services, exchange of information, and the integration of various standalone system between government to citizen (G2C), government to government (G2G), government to business (G2B), and government to employees (G2E).

With the establishment of an integrated governmental database, as is the President’s aim, the system of e-governance in the country is only going to become stronger. It will allow for simpler, more accountable, and more transparent governance, for one. For another, it will enable the quick delivery of critical government services, spread of information, and seamless communication.

