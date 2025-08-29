By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 20 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Promptlock First Ever Ai Powered Ransomware Emerges

Security researchers at ESET have revealed what may be the world’s first AI powered ransomware, dubbed PromptLock. This alarming proof of concept leverages OpenAI’s gpt oss 20b model through the Ollama API to dynamically generate Lua scripts that facilitate key stages of ransomware attacks including file scanning, data exfiltration, and encryption.

Miscreants have written PromptLock in Golang and uses the SPECK 128 bit encryption algorithm. ESET has identified it in both Windows and Linux variants on the VirusTotal repository.

Its core functionality deviates from traditional ransomware, which typically contains pre-compiled malicious logic. Instead, PromptLock carries hard-coded prompts that it feeds to a locally running gpt-oss:20b model.

Analysis of the malware’s network traffic reveals POST requests to a local Ollama API endpoint (172.42.0[.]253:8443). These requests contain prompts instructing the AI model to act as a “Lua code generator.”

The scary aspect is that the AI generated scripts adapt based on the environment, choosing which files to target. This evolving tactic can potentially bypass traditional detection methods. Notably, the malware embeds a Bitcoin address allegedly linked to Satoshi Nakamoto for ransom payment, though its destruction module remains inactive.

With AI increasingly used to automate social engineering and extortion attacks in 2025, we need a paradigm shift in cybersecurity: from efficiency tools to autonomous threat detection systems. AI driven malware can lower the technical entry barrier for attackers and make cyber threats more unpredictable and harder to detect.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Google
Google Phone App Brings Custom Calling Cards to Android
Petrol Prices Likely To Drop In Early September
Petrol Prices Likely to Drop in Early September
Secp Sbp Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
SECP, SBP Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments for Longer Posts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Three Flagships with Superfast Wired Charging Next Month
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
NHA Confirms All Motorways Open for Traffic Despite Flood Situation
Anthropic Warns Of Surge In Ai Powered Cybercrime
Anthropic Warns of Surge in AI-Powered Cybercrime
Apple iOS 26
Apple iOS 26 Beta 5 Is Almost Here, Eligible iPhones You Need to Know About
Govt Moves To Introduce Bankruptcy Law In Pakistan
Govt Proposes New Bankruptcy Law with One-Year Grace Period
Anthropic Users Must Opt Out Or Share Chats By September 28
Anthropic Users Must Opt Out or Share Chats by September 28
All Kp Inter Result 2025 Announcement Tomorrow
All KP Boards Inter Result 2025 Announcement Tomorrow
Pakistan To Launch Ai Sandboxes For Safe Testing Tech Growth
Pakistan to Launch AI Sandboxes for Safe Testing, Tech Growth